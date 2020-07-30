EDMONTON -- A carjacking victim in Lloydminster was shot at Wednesday evening before the thieves fled into Saskatchewan, evading RCMP.

The person was seriously injured but is expected to live, according to Mounties.

Police say a stolen vehicle heading into Alberta near Lloydminster was called in just before 6 p.m.

Several suspects ran away after a crash at 45 Avenue and 34 Street.

That is when a firearm was pointed at a bystander, several shots were fired, and the victim's truck was stolen.

Mounties say they found and pursued the truck east of Lloydminster, but stopped for public safety when the thieves began veering into the westbound, oncoming lanes of traffic on Highway 16.

The brown 2014 Ford F-150 was seen again later near Marshall, Sask., less than 20 kilometres from Lloydminster, and near Hillmond, 30 kilometres north of Marshall, by Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police believe there is one man in the truck, who is armed. They've warned the public not to approach him and immediately call 911 or local police if he is seen.

The stolen truck has the Alberta license plate BSB 972. A decal that reads “Sticks and Stones” is on the back window.