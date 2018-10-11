Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One taken to hospital after early morning crash
Police were called to 91 Street and 34 Avenue early Thursday, Oct. 11.
Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 2:43PM MDT
A woman was taken to hospital Thursday morning and a driver is facing charges after a collision in southeast Edmonton.
The crash happened on 91 Street and 34 Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
Edmonton Police say a truck travelling north attempted to turn left and struck a jeep heading in the opposite direction.
The driver of the jeep was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The man, who was uninjured, is now facing a charge of failing to turn safely.