

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





A woman was taken to hospital Thursday morning and a driver is facing charges after a collision in southeast Edmonton.

The crash happened on 91 Street and 34 Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Edmonton Police say a truck travelling north attempted to turn left and struck a jeep heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the jeep was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The man, who was uninjured, is now facing a charge of failing to turn safely.