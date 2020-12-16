EDMONTON -- Canadian Blood Services is looking for donors to fill over 1,290 open appointments in Edmonton by Jan. 4, to keep up with demand this holiday season.

Donated blood lasts 42 days, but Canadian Blood Services says platelets used to treat cancer patients have an expiry of seven days.

Due to the timing of the statutory holidays this year, Canadian Blood Services says collection opportunities will be lost over several days, making it crucial to fill the open appointments available.

"Not all connections can be virtual during COVID-19. We're grateful to donors and frontline workers who have helped maintain an adequate level of blood products for patients since the onset of the pandemic," said Rick Prinzen from Canadian Blood Services.

"But the demand for blood never stops, even over the holidays."

The family of a woman who relied on blood transfusions near the end of her life, is encouraging Edmontonians to donate this holiday season.

Cheryl Boyle was 31 years old when she died due to complications from aplastic anemia. She required several blood transfusions and bone marrow transplants during her treatment.

Since her death in 2017, her family has organized an annual run to raise awareness for the need for blood donors. This year 'Cheryl's run' was held virtually.

The family donated blood at Canadian Blood Services Wednesday decked out in full Christmas attire. Kris Kringle even found the time to give in the hopes that others will do the same.

"This is a way we can share something very special and you know they say, 'It's in you to give,' and honestly, until you do need it you don't realize how important it is," said Colette Bachez, Cheryl's Aunt.

Appointments to donate can be made on the Canadian Blood Services website.