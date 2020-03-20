EDMONTON -- Edmontonians say transit service appears to be improving since the city's overcorrection in response to a pandemic-induced decline in ridership.

Edmonton Transit Service added 100 buses to peak hours on Tuesday after one day of reverting to Saturday scheduling.

Users complained the decision was poorly communicated, that route changes caused delays, and overcrowding on buses meant they couldn't practice social distancing.

ETS told CTV News Edmonton about half of its fleet is now in service again, with buses and operators on standby. It has also enhanced its daily cleaning practices, and as of Friday, would be replacing its 30-foot buses with 40' buses with shields to encourage space between riders.

"We will also be monitoring ridership on all routes during the weekend to see if the Saturday service level on both days is appropriate, or if it will need adjusting," a spokesperson said.

Rider Barbara Penner told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday service had improved since the start of the week.

"They put a stress bus on so there was about the same number as I've seen all week, but everyone had their own seat. And they could sit fairly far apart from each other."

Another transit user who CTV News Edmonton had spoken to on Tuesday, Randy Nonay, agreed buses were less crowded – due, he believes, to the increased number of vehicles in operation and because Edmontonians are finding alternative ways to commute.

ETS confirmed ridership is still sliding: normal levels had dropped by half as of Tuesday, and 62 per cent by Thursday.

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms is asked to stay at home.