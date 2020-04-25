EDMONTON -- A patient at the Edmonton General Continuing Care site has tested positive for COVID-19.

A patient who was transferred from the Sturgeon Hospital has tested positive.

Alberta only declares an outbreak at a continuing care facility if two or more cases are reported, but a spokesperson for the ministry of health confirmed that outbreak control measures are in place at the facility.

So far there have been 415 cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Alberta, and 48 deaths.