Patio weather in February? Diners take advantage of temps to eat outside.
Published Sunday, February 23, 2020 4:14PM MST
Diners sit on the patio at the Next Act Pub on Feb. 23, 2020.
It might be February, but it didn't stop Edmontonians from taking to one city patio on Sunday to enjoy the warm weather.
Patrons enjoyed brunch outside at the Next Act Pub.
The patio is open year-round, but the rising temperatures led to an increase in diners who wanted to take advantage of the outdoor seating.
Next week could see multiple days above 0.