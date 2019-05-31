

Residents in the Trout Lake area of the Peerless Trout First Nation have been ordered to evacuate immediately and go to Red Earth Creek.

The Peerless Trout First Nation order was issued around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

That evening, an emergency alert also told residents of Chipewyan Lakes, the hamlet of Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation to evacuate.

The alert told Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation residents to evacuate south on Highway 813 to Calling Lake.

Those in Chipewyan Lake Village were told to head south on the ALPAC Road to Highway 813 and then to Calling Lake, where a reception centre has been set up at the Calling Lake Community Centre.

All evacuees must go there to register and receive further information.

The region has been on evacuation alert all week after a wildfire broke out nearby on Sunday.

Current alerts can be found online at Alberta Emergency Alert.