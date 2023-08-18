PM Trudeau to visit wildfire evacuation centre in Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Edmonton on Friday to visit Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees being hosted at the Expo Centre.

The 5:45 p.m. visit was added to his public itinerary early Friday afternoon.

The centre opened at noon. It is providing immediate needs – like lodging, food, clothing, health care and pet care – to those who need it, mainly residents of Yellowknife, N.W.T.

According to the prime minister's office, Trudeau will make a public statement after the Expo visit but will not take questions from reporters. Watch him speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 6:30 p.m. MT.

Yellowknife, at a population of 22,000, is the territory's capital and represents about 40 per cent of its population.

Residents of the city and its nearby communities were told on Wednesday to leave as quickly as they could. Everyone was supposed to be out by noon on Friday.

As of Friday morning, the military was helping fly out any people – such as long-term care residents – who were still in Yellowknife.

There were 236 active fires in the territory. The closest flames to Yellowknife were about 16 kilometres away.

About 150 Canadian Armed Forces members, including 120 soldiers and 30 aviators, along with Hercules, Globemaster and Polaris aircraft, were stationed there.

Evacuees from Yellowknife, as well as the Fort Smith region near the Alberta boundary, have received help from a number of Alberta cities, including Calgary, Red Deer, Leduc and St. Albert.

Trudeau's deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, was scheduled to meet with officials at a different wildfire emergency response centre in Alberta's Peace Country region on Friday, as well.