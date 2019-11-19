EDMONTON -- A Red Deer man was arrested in Edmonton Monday night after he attempted to flee police from Leduc.

RCMP pulled the man over for a traffic offence on Highway 2 near Highway 625 at approximately 10:20 p.m. After coming to a stop, the man sped away and officers chased after him, police said.

The 25-year-old drove into Edmonton and nearly hit another vehicle, RCMP said.

The man abandoned the vehicle in the area of 16 Avenue and Summerside Link and fled on foot, Edmonton police said.

A woman was found in that same vehicle and arrested for failing to comply with conditions of Recognizance, RCMP said.

Edmonton police, with the help of its helicopter and canine unit, arrested the man.

He was charged with flight from police, obstructing police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, eight counts of failing to comply with conditions of Recognizance and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He is in custody.

No one was injured during the chase, RCMP said.