EDMONTON -- A driver has been issued a court summons after being stopped by police for going triple the speed limit in a playground zone.

The driver was clocked going 90 km/h near Silver Berry Road and 29 Street on Aug. 4, according to police.

The speed limits in playgrounds is 30 km/h.

Drivers caught going more than 51 km/h over the limit face six demerit points and a fine between $650 and $2,000.

The summons requires the driver to appear before the court where he or she faces a potential licence suspension.