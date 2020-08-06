Advertisement
Police nab driver going triple the speed limit in playground zone
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 11:37AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, August 6, 2020 12:30PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A driver has been issued a court summons after being stopped by police for going triple the speed limit in a playground zone.
The driver was clocked going 90 km/h near Silver Berry Road and 29 Street on Aug. 4, according to police.
The speed limits in playgrounds is 30 km/h.
Drivers caught going more than 51 km/h over the limit face six demerit points and a fine between $650 and $2,000.
The summons requires the driver to appear before the court where he or she faces a potential licence suspension.