Police respond to shooting outside Capilano Walmart
Police tape cordoned of the scene at a Capilano Walmart parking lot Saturday evening.
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 9:23PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 9:57PM MDT
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Capilano Walmart parking lot shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
At approximately 7:45 p.m. calls came in of shots being fired in the store’s parking lot located at 101 Avenue and 50 Street.
Upon arrival police found a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries however police say he is in stable condition.
One person was taken into custody and police say there is no safety concern for the public.
Police continue to investigate the incident.