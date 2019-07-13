Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Capilano Walmart parking lot shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. calls came in of shots being fired in the store’s parking lot located at 101 Avenue and 50 Street.

Upon arrival police found a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries however police say he is in stable condition.

One person was taken into custody and police say there is no safety concern for the public.

Police continue to investigate the incident.