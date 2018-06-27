

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A male and female suspect were arrested and charged while another female is still on the loose following multiple incidents between them and RCMP on Monday.

Wetaskiwin RCMP were called to Safeway by an off-duty officer about a possible shoplifter. The off-duty officer had the suspect in custody when a struggle broke out between the two and another female suspect.

According to RCMP a second female suspect entered the fray to punch and bite the officer, allowing the females to escape in a minivan with a third suspect.

After RCMP tracked the van down in the Range Road 250 and Township Road 460 area of Wetaskiwin County, the van fled and the police followed suit. Police say the vehicle and plate were stolen from the Calgary area.

Police were forced to call off the pursuit due to a risk to public safety when the van entered a residential area in Ermineskin before they relocated it at the Ermineskin town site and attempting another traffic stop.

This third incident with RCMP ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into two other police cars and two of the three suspects being arrested.

Vince Rain, 33, of Maskwacis, was charged with:

Theft Under $5,000

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Resisting/Obstructing Peace Officer

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Driving while disqualified/prohibited

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on highway

Janelle Bear, 29, of Edmonton was charged with:

Two counts of assault on Police Officer with a weapon/causing bodily harm

Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Theft Under $5,000

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Mischief Over $5,000

Mischief Under $5,000

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting/obstructing peace officer

Operating a motor vehicle without holding an operator’s licence

Driving an uninsured Motor vehicle on highway

Two counts of failing to comply with undertaking or recognizance

The two remain in police custody until their June 28 court appearances.

Anyone with information on the third suspect can call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.