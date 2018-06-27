Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police searching for a third suspect after car chase
Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 10:47AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 11:03AM MDT
A male and female suspect were arrested and charged while another female is still on the loose following multiple incidents between them and RCMP on Monday.
Wetaskiwin RCMP were called to Safeway by an off-duty officer about a possible shoplifter. The off-duty officer had the suspect in custody when a struggle broke out between the two and another female suspect.
According to RCMP a second female suspect entered the fray to punch and bite the officer, allowing the females to escape in a minivan with a third suspect.
After RCMP tracked the van down in the Range Road 250 and Township Road 460 area of Wetaskiwin County, the van fled and the police followed suit. Police say the vehicle and plate were stolen from the Calgary area.
Police were forced to call off the pursuit due to a risk to public safety when the van entered a residential area in Ermineskin before they relocated it at the Ermineskin town site and attempting another traffic stop.
This third incident with RCMP ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into two other police cars and two of the three suspects being arrested.
Vince Rain, 33, of Maskwacis, was charged with:
- Theft Under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- Resisting/Obstructing Peace Officer
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Driving while disqualified/prohibited
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on highway
Janelle Bear, 29, of Edmonton was charged with:
- Two counts of assault on Police Officer with a weapon/causing bodily harm
- Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Theft Under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- Mischief Over $5,000
- Mischief Under $5,000
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Resisting/obstructing peace officer
- Operating a motor vehicle without holding an operator’s licence
- Driving an uninsured Motor vehicle on highway
- Two counts of failing to comply with undertaking or recognizance
The two remain in police custody until their June 28 court appearances.
Anyone with information on the third suspect can call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.