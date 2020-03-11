EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a man in a recent child abduction and sexual assault in west Edmonton.

On Tuesday, an eight-year-old girl was walking home from the area of 144 Street and 110 Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to her. The driver pulled her into the vehicle, sexually assaulted her, and dropped her off nearby, police said.

The girl told her parents, who were out looking for her, and they called police. The girl was taken to hospital, treated, and later released.

The man is described as light-skinned, in his late 20s to mid-30s, with medium to short brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing faded light brown pants at the time of the assault.

The vehicle is a white four-door mid-sized car or SUV, police said.

EPS is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, man or vehicle in the McQueen neighbourhood between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to contact police.

Police are also asking drivers with dash cams in that area to review their footage during those hours, and see if they spot a vehicle with that description.

Detectives don't believe the girl knew the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.