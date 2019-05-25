Police are looking for a white man in his twenties who may have witnessed a crash Thursday afternoon on the Callingwood Road on-ramp.

A dark grey Nissan Altima rolled on the ramp on Thursday round 3:30 p.m. Its driver sustained serious injuries.

Police believe the vehicle exited from the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive onto the ramp, allegedly passing several vehicles on the outside shoulder, and lost control.

Edmonton Police Service says it has spoken with a number of witnesses, but would like to speak to the young, male driver of a white hatchback car. Police said he may have valuable information about the crash.

Investigators say speed and drug impairment are considered factors in the rollover.

EPS can be contacted at 780-423-4567.