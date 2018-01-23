Months after police located the remains of a missing man beneath a garage in northwest Edmonton; police are renewing a call for tips to help investigators.

In a statement released by the Edmonton Police Service, Lynn Macgregor talked about her son, Derek Winnig – saying he would always phone home on Mother’s Day, but he didn’t on May 14, 2017.

Macgregor contacted police and filed a missing person’s report.

Months after the missing person’s investigation started, in September, Macgregor received a call from EPS Homicide Unit detectives – they had received a tip on Winnig’s whereabouts.

“Detectives told me they had information that it may be our son who they discovered buried beneath a garage in Edmonton,” Macgregor said in the statement, she said the call left her family “devastated.”

Days later, an autopsy confirmed Winnig’s body had been found under the garage in the area of 118 Avenue and 96 Street. Police have not released the cause of death in this case.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into Winnig's death.

“We are still waiting to know what actually happened to him,” Macgregor said, saying her 42-year-old son had three sons of his own, who are still trying to come to grips with the death of their father.

“He had a heart of gold,” Macgregor said. “He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He wasn’t without his problems, but he was a good man and a good father.”

Police are asking anyone with information on Winnig’s death, or with details that could identify those responsible, to contact the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).