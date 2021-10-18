Polls close, results to come in 2021 Edmonton Election
Polls have closed and early results will soon follow as Edmontonians await the results of the 2021 elections.
As of 5 p.m., more than 165,00 people had cast a ballot, according to Edmonton Elections.
That figure includes about one in 10 eligible voters who had already cast a ballot in advanced polling held earlier this month.
Anyone still in line as of 8 p.m. and doesn't leave will still be able to vote, the elections regulator says.
It’s the first election with the city’s new ward system that brings in significant changes for most boundaries.
Nine incumbent councillors are seeking re-election to council.
Those include Coun. Tony Caterina who is running outside of the northeast Edmonton area he’s represented on council and instead seeking office in the downtown ward of O’day’min.
Coun. Scott McKeen is not seeking re-election, nor is Coun. Ben Henderson who ran as a Liberal Party candidate in Edmonton Mill Woods in last month’s federal election.
Coun. Mike Nickel won’t be back as a city councillor but is running for mayor.
A total of nine candidates are seeking the mayor’s chair, excluding two candidates who announced they were dropping out of the race in recent weeks.
Voters are also casting ballots on the federal equalization program and daylight savings time as well as for senate nominees.
Watch our live coverage from 8 to 10 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca, and our TV broadcast starting at 10 p.m.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
EXCLUSIVE | Germany and Denmark repatriate women and children from Syria. Will Canada Follow?
An Access to Information request by CTV News shows that when Canada learned that Canadian women and children were being held in a Kurdish-run detention camp in Syria, the response was hesitant and minimal—and it appears little has changed, writes London Bureau Chief Paul Workman in an exclusive piece for CTVNews.ca.
Municipal voting across Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton to elect new mayors
Alberta's two major cities were voting for new mayors during municipal elections Monday after being led by Naheed Nenshi in Calgary and Don Iveson in Edmonton for multiple terms.
Albertans voice their opinion on federal equalization payments
As polls in the Alberta municipal elections are set to close, voters in the province have also been given the chance to voice their opinions on federal equalization payments.
Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 complications despite vaccination reminder immunocompromised at higher risk
The recent death of Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, due to COVID-19 complications is a small warning, experts say, reinforcing that those of advanced age or with health complications are still at a greater risk than other vaccinated populations.
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Calgary
-
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM | Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Election 2021: Calgary city council results by ward
Monday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Documents reveal Sean Chu admitted to 'consensual' sexual acts with teen girl while a Calgary police officer
CTV News has obtained internal documents that outline details of a sexual encounter incumbent Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu had with a minor while he was a police officer with the city.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation refutes claims of forced COVID-19 vaccinations
A Saskatchewan First Nation is pushing back against baseless claims involving the community.
-
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
-
Court hears Sask. woman killed newborn daughter in moment of anger
Details about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her child's death emerged at a sentencing in Saskatoon on Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Regina man charged with threatening government, health officials
A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly threatening the lives of an elected official and an official with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.
-
Regina police investigating death in North Central
The Regina Police Service has started an investigation after a man was found dead in the North Central neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three Halifax-area schools to close
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
-
N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments
New Brunswick's six Wolastoqey chiefs called on the province's new commissioner on systemic racism on Monday to take a stand against the provincial government's ban on land acknowledgments.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau visits Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc to apologize for Truth and Reconciliation Day snub
The trip comes after the Prime Minister ignored a pair of invitations to join the community on Sept. 30, the country’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in Canada
As national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste.
-
'It's been covered up': Explosive allegations in electrocution of B.C. woman
Troubling allegations of lies and a cover-up are emerging in the electrocution of a B.C. woman and her two dogs six years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury Burlesque is back with Halloween performances
The troupe behind Sudbury Burlesque say they're eager to hit the stage as they return this month for nine performances at the Coulson Nightclub. They're promising something for everyone but in a small, swankier atmosphere.
-
Noront agrees to sell to Wyloo Metals, says offer is superior to BHP
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for breaking public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
-
Manitoba’s vaccine mandates likely to stay in place until next year: Roussin
The province is reminding people to keep their proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards handy, as vaccine mandates will be sticking around in Manitoba until next year.
-
Visitor restrictions delayed wife's access to Winnipeg ER to support dying husband, family says
A Winnipeg family is calling on the province to re-evaluate COVID-19 visitor restrictions in emergency departments, which they say prevented an essential care partner from helping and comforting a loved one dying of cancer.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 169 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths over weekend
There are currently 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 521 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.
-
Floatplane flips off Tofino, B.C.
Early reports indicate that everyone has been accounted for after a floatplane capsized in Tofino, B.C. on Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. shipyard embroiled in legal battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.
Toronto
-
Captured Toronto rapper Top5 wanted revenge for brother's murder: U.S. Attorney
The Toronto rapper who was wanted for murder before he was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles is a member of a criminal gang who organized a botched hit trying to target his brother's killer, according to documents unsealed in an American extradition hearing.
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
-
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 16, dies in stabbing outside his school in Cote-des-Neiges
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon.
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Quebec releases new type of proof of COVID-19 vaccination for travel out of province
Quebec has released a new type of digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination, this one meant to be used for travel out of province in a 'pan-Canadian standard.' However, the federal government is working on something similar.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
-
Search continues for missing 11-year-old girl in Perth County
Police are continuing to search for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Perth County this weekend.
-
Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.