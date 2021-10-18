Polls close, results to come in 2021 Edmonton Election

EDMONTON -

Polls have closed and early results will soon follow as Edmontonians await the results of the 2021 elections.

As of 5 p.m., more than 165,00 people had cast a ballot, according to Edmonton Elections.

That figure includes about one in 10 eligible voters who had already cast a ballot in advanced polling held earlier this month.

Anyone still in line as of 8 p.m. and doesn't leave will still be able to vote, the elections regulator says.

It’s the first election with the city’s new ward system that brings in significant changes for most boundaries. Nine incumbent councillors are seeking re-election to council. Those include Coun. Tony Caterina who is running outside of the northeast Edmonton area he’s represented on council and instead seeking office in the downtown ward of O’day’min. Coun. Scott McKeen is not seeking re-election, nor is Coun. Ben Henderson who ran as a Liberal Party candidate in Edmonton Mill Woods in last month’s federal election. Coun. Mike Nickel won’t be back as a city councillor but is running for mayor. A total of nine candidates are seeking the mayor’s chair, excluding two candidates who announced they were dropping out of the race in recent weeks. Voters are also casting ballots on the federal equalization program and daylight savings time as well as for senate nominees.

