EDMONTON -- The man who used duct tape to make Canadians laugh for over a decade isn’t sticking to just TV. Red Green is launching the “Possum Lodge Podcast” later this month. Red, who is played by Steve Smith, is will co-host with his son Dave Smith who was a writer on the show.

“If you have kids and you end up liking them then you like spending time with them,” laughed Steve.

His son Dave is looking forward to teaming up with his father.

“i think the sensibility of Possum Lodge and the Red Green show really fits me,” said Dave. “I also get along very well with my dad, I think we know each other very well, we laugh at the same things and it’s been a great fit for sure.

The podcast will feature a lot of the actors and segments that made the TV show popular (Handyman Corners, Word Games, Life Advice, Male Call, Lodge Meetings) . There will also be new characters added to that mix to reveal more of the people and activities that define the town of Possum Lake.

“It’s essentially a radio show version of the TV show,” says Dave Smith.

Unlike many other podcasts, theirs will be entirely scripted and produced in a studio. Steve Smith wanted to emulate some of the radio programs from the past.

“’I’m an old guy and all the shows were on the radio and you had to create the pictures in your mind that’s one of the reasons I have a half decent imagination and that’s something I want to pass on the next generation,” said Steve.

Red Green has fans from every generations after doing 300 TV shows, a half dozen TV specials, a feature film, eight books, an internationally syndicated newspaper column and four North American Theatre Tours. Steve said he surprised at the longevity of the character which was created after he approached a Hamilton TV station in the summer of 1990.

“I said to them give me enough money so I can do something but not enough so you care what it is,” he said with a laugh.

The Possum Lodge Podcast starts June 28th at 7 p.m. MST.

The Smiths said it will continue to run the last Sunday of the month “until we’re convinced nobody cares”.