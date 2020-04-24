EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is continuing with its annual pothole repair and spring street sweep in an effort to keep local streets, paths and sidewalks safe and accessible.



“Safety is the top priority,” said Gord Cebryk, the city's deputy city Manager, city operations. “Whether it is our City of Edmonton crews completing the work or Edmontonians moving around the city, we rely on every individual to pitch in, take the proper precautions and practice physical distancing.”

For roads, the city says its crews continue to fill potholes, including 9,863 between April 12 and 19 and more than 64,000 so far this year.

Street sweepers have been out since April 20 with the city saying work will continue 24 hours a day, five days a week for the next six to seven weeks.

Edmontonians are asked to check the city's schedule for when their community's roads are being swept.

The city also reminded drivers to slow down on city roads. On Tuesday, Edmonton Police said officers caught one driver going 200 km/h and two people on Monday going 160 km/h and 181 km/h on different parts of Anthony Henday Drive.