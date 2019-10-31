“Alberta is open for business.”

That’s the message Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is taking to Mexico City this weekend.

Kenney will be in Mexico from Nov. 2-4, where he plans to promote Alberta as one of the best places in the world to do business.

“With the Job Creation Tax Cut and our plan to cut red tape by one-third, we will create a business environment that makes Alberta a leader not just in Canada, but the whole of North America,” Kenney said in a news release.

The premier will speak at the Trilateral Commission’s North America Summit meeting on Saturday, and the rest of the trip includes meetings with officials from the Mexican government.

Kenney's Mexico visit is the first by an Alberta premier since 2002.

The premier will travel with two political staff members and a security detail.

The trip is estimated to cost $24,000.