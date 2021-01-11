EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier and health minister will join Dr. Deena Hinshaw for the Monday afternoon pandemic briefing.

The chief medical officer of health, Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

The province will have administered 45,000 vaccines by Monday, or about 1,017.5 per population of 100,000.

In this phase of distribution, vaccines are being offered to respiratory therapists; workers in ICUs, long-term care, supportive living, and emergency departments; home care workers; and long-term care and supportive living residents.

Alberta reported 811 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total active case count to more than 14,000.

Nearly 800 Albertans are in hospital with the disease, 128 of whom are in intensive care units.

Watch the officials speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.