Police are trying to track down a suspect, believed to have threatened and robbed a man he had met through an online buy and sell group earlier in the week.

The two men met onWednesday, June 20 in the area of 91 Avenue and 182 Street. The 33-year-old man had met with the suspect to sell jewelry he had advertised on a local buy and sell group on Facebook that afternoon.

During the meeting, the suspect allegedly produced a firearm and threatened the man. He stole the jewelry and fled on foot.

The incident was reported to police at about 2 p.m.

Investigators have since identified the suspect in this incident: Shane Michael Loyer, 31.

Nine province-wide warrants have been issued for Loyer’s arrest. Charges include: robbery with a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and uttering threats.

Loyer is described as:

167.5 cm (5’6”) tall

Medium build

Short, dark hair

Loyer was last seen wearing shorts, a long-sleeved, collared shirt and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and police said he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Loyer’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).