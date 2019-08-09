Rain causes delay in Bonnie Doon traffic circle conversion
The former Bonnie Doon traffic circle on the morning of Aug. 9, 2019. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 8:34AM MDT
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of the former Bonnie Doon traffic circle after rain overnight delayed the conversion of the circle into a normal intersection.
The circle was supposed to be converted into a permanent four-way intersection starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday night as part of the Valley Line Southeast LRT construction, but workers were still working Friday morning, causing delays in the area.