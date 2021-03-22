EDMONTON -- Parkland RCMP apprehended two suspects in Wabamum after they stole a vehicle in Edmonton on Friday.

According to a press release sent Monday, RCMP were advised by Edmonton police that a stolen vehicle they were following was leaving the city.

RCMP say they attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop for police.

Air One, Edmonton police’s helicopter, followed the vehicle until it reached Wabamun where RCMP say they were able to successfully disable the vehicle using “covert methods.”

When asked for clarification by CTV News Edmonton as what “covert methods” meant, RCMP were not able to provide further comment.

After disabling the vehicle, the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot but were apprehended by police dogs.

Taylor Robulak, 34, from Iron Springs and Royston Watson, 37, from Golden are both charged with:

flight from peace officer;

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on May 12.