RCMP confirmed Wednesday that the death of a man who was found in Strathcona County Monday evening was a homicide.

After 9 p.m. Monday, officers with Strathcona County RCMP were called to Township Road 515 and Range Road 234, after a body was located on the road.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Harpreet “Harry” Kang, 24, an Edmonton resident.

Investigators have identified a suspect vehicle, described as a blue 2018 Acura TLX.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any incidents involving the vehicle before Kang’s body was found to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).