

CTV Edmonton





Investigators have determined that a fire at the Zion United Church in Alberta Beach on May 10 was intentionally set.

The damage to the building was extensive. The cost to repair the church is still being evaluated.

Police are asking the public to provide any information they have on how the fire was started. Contact Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP at 780-968-7267 or your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).