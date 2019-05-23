Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating arson at Alberta Beach church
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:42AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:51AM MDT
Investigators have determined that a fire at the Zion United Church in Alberta Beach on May 10 was intentionally set.
The damage to the building was extensive. The cost to repair the church is still being evaluated.
Police are asking the public to provide any information they have on how the fire was started. Contact Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP at 780-968-7267 or your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).