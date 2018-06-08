Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating bank robbery in Wabamun
RCMP released a still taken from surveillance footage showing the suspect in a robbery at the Servus Credit Union in Wabamun on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Supplied.
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 3:47PM MDT
Days after a bank in Wabamun was robbed in broad daylight, RCMP are trying to identify the suspect.
RCMP said on Tuesday, June 5, at about 1:45 p.m., a robbery at the Servus Credit Union was reported.
Police said the male suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, and it’s believed he left on foot.
The suspect is described as:
- 183 cm (6’) tall
- Caucasian
- Medium build
- Pock-marked face, red with acne and appeared infected
Anyone with details on this robbery is asked to call Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP at 780-968-7200 or local police.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).