Days after a bank in Wabamun was robbed in broad daylight, RCMP are trying to identify the suspect.

RCMP said on Tuesday, June 5, at about 1:45 p.m., a robbery at the Servus Credit Union was reported.

Police said the male suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, and it’s believed he left on foot.

The suspect is described as:

183 cm (6’) tall

Caucasian

Medium build

Pock-marked face, red with acne and appeared infected

Anyone with details on this robbery is asked to call Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP at 780-968-7200 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).