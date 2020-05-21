EDMONTON -- Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who they believe was involved in a serious assault in the Fox Lake, Alta., area Thursday.

Mounties say 26-year-old Rick Alexander Seeseequon is evading them after an assault at noon.

Seeseequon fled the area of the assault on a red and green quad, RCMP said, and he's believed to have a firearm.

The 26-year-old is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants out of Fox Lake.

More RCMP officers, as well as police dog services, are being deployed in search of Seeseequon.

Police warns the community to avoid contact with Seeseequon and to call them at 780-659-2080 if they see him.