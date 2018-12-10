

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Road conditions west of Edmonton were described as a “skating rink” due to freezing rain Monday.

Stony Plain RCMP advised the public not to travel west of the city, or if necessary, to slow down for the conditions.

Police said they received reports of vehicles in the ditch along Highways 43 and 37 in the Onoway area, and that Range Road 35 in the Kapasiwin area was being described as a “skating rink.”

One CTV viewer shared video of traffic backed up at 10 a.m. near Range Road 72 east of Entwistle.

As well, Highway 16 and 16A conditions deteriorated as the Edmonton area was issued warnings for freezing rain.