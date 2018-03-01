A Red Deer man is accused of attending Remembrance Day ceremonies and posing as a former American soldier.

Peter Toth, 58, is charged with unlawful use of military uniforms or certificates.

“To do that, it’s like him desecrating on the graves of our fallen,” said Robert Dale, a local veteran who met Toth at the Legion.

“I was on my way out and he started spewing his story, and right away the red flags went up.”

Dale said Toth was wearing a medal in the shape of a purple heart, which symbolizes he was wounded in action.

Toth allegedly told people he served as a U.S. Marine Corps Scout Sniper in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The claims caught the attention of Stolen Valour Canada, a group that exposes individuals posing as veterans.

In a statement, the group said “[it is] pleased that the RCMP have pursued this case in a speedy fashion and [it is] looking forward to seeing a conviction.”

Dale and other veterans plan to be at Toth’s first court appearance on Friday.

“To let people know what real veterans look like. And to let him know that we are watching him and we’re not going to let him get away with it,” he said.

With files from Tyson Fedor