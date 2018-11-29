A 41-year-old man was charged with two counts of sexual assault in Red Deer.

After sexual assault incidents reported in October and November, Red Deer RCMP arrested Daniel Leonard in downtown Red Deer on Wednesday.

Leonard is in custody and was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent acts, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5.