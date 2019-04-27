A woman who was wanted by Red Deer police for second degree murder has been found and arrested.

Jennifer Lee Caswell, 37, was arrested on April 25 and charged with second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Caswell was the second person charged in the death of 45-year-old Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant.

Quentin Lee Strawberry was arrested April 17 and charged with the same offences.