EDMONTON -- Police are looking for two men after the Zoo bar at the Innisfail Hotel was the victim of an armed robbery on Friday night.

Police said the men came into the bar with weapons and demanded money. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a silver Chrysler 300 headed towards Red Deer.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The first man is described as skinny, about 5’7” or 5’8” tall, wearing a black mask, a white and black hoodie, and between 20 and 30-years-old.

The second man is described as skinny, wearing a mask and a jacket with a reflective stripe on the back, and between 20 and 30-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.