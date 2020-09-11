Advertisement
Police situation in Red Deer resolved
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 6:29PM MDT Last Updated Friday, September 11, 2020 7:47PM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- A police situation in the Clearview area of Red Deer has been resolved.
RCMP sent out a notice around 6:30 p.m. on Friday asking the public to avoid 30 Avenue and Michener Avenue because of police presence.
Shortly after 7:15 p.m. police sent out a follow up release that the situation had been resolved.
No details about the incident have been provided.