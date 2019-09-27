RED DEER -- Red Deer RCMP are investigating a possible child luring attempt Tuesday.

Police said a student was walking home in the Glendale neighborhood when a man began walking behind him. The man asked him, “Where do you live?” and they went in different directions.

On Thursday, Red Deer Public Schools parents received a letter about the incident.

The letter stated: “The safety of our students is our highest priority. This serves as a good reminder for families to talk with their children about ‘stranger danger,’ and to remind them how to respond when approached by a stranger as well as the precautions they should take when walking to and from the bus or school.”

Parents with questions are asked to talk to their school's principal.