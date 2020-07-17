RED DEER -- A local graduate will be heading to Ottawa in August to participate in the Page Program.

Abbie Good, a recent Lindsay Thurber High School graduate, is one of 40 students from across Canada selected for the Page Program. The program allows undergraduates to experience first-hand what goes on in the House of Commons and around Parliament Hill.

“It’s one of my proudest achievements,” said Good.

“It’s going to be a really good opportunity for me to get an inside look on Canadian politics and the everyday workings of our parliament."

As a Page, Good will have multiple duties such as working with Members of Parliament, experiencing debates live in the chamber, and participating in the speaker’s parade.

“I’m really excited to see, up close and personal, how our government runs and how they make decisions on a daily basis,” said Good.

However, the excitement is accompanied with some nerves.

“This is a completely new experience for me,” said Good.

“I haven’t really been away from home that much and I’m moving across the entire country.”

Good will also be attending school at the University of Ottawa where she is enrolled in the Honours Bachelor of Social Sciences in International Development and Globalization.

“This program is really specific to different countries and how they interact with each other politically, economically, and socially,” said Good.

“That is what really drew me to the program.”

She hopes to pursue law once she finishers her Bachelor’s Degree.

“I know that I want to go to law school after my first degree, so we’ll see where that takes me.”

Lastly, Good said she wants to give a special thanks to her social studies teacher who inspired her to pursue politics.

“I just want to say thank you to my social studies teacher, Mrs. Sparks, because she’s the one who really inspired me to get into politics and she was a really big inspiration for me.”

Good will be taking her classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the Page Program will go ahead as planned.