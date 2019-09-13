The City of Red Deer is working in partnership with Red Deer Public Schools, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools and École La Prairie to enforce the current Smoke-Free Bylaw.

Under the bylaw vaping is not allowed public spaces and workplaces, and within 10 metres of playgrounds, seasonal skating rinks, skate parks, sports fields, water spray parks, or toboggan hills.

“Community peace officers will enforce the Smoke-Free Bylaw at high schools in Red Deer which prohibits all forms of smoking including the use of e-cigarettes,” said Scott Tod, Municipal Policing Services Manager. “People in public spaces including workplaces are entitled to a safe environment and vaping puts others at risk.”

“On our campus we’ve seen an alarming increase in vaping, so we wanted to work in partnership with the City of Red Deer in order to educate and support our students before it becomes an epidemic,” said École Secondaire Notre Dame High School Principal Rose McQuay.

Student’s caught vaping on school property by bylaw officers or the RCMP will receive a ticket. The tickets range in cost, from $200 for a first offence, up to $2,500 for the third offence. Students will also receive suspensions from their school.

“We’re very lucky to have an onsite addictions councilor so we encourage [students caught vaping] to have a session with them. As well parents need to come and pick up the vape, so it doesn’t go back to the child,” said McQuay.

She adds that student may also not be allowed to play on sports teams if they have a suspension.

Parents with questions are asked to contact their child’s high school administrator.