EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Valley Zoo says Pip the red panda died last week in its sleep.

In a Facebook post, the zoo says it's "broken-hearted" to announce the death.

"Pip was a beloved member of our zoo family and was a favourite of our visitors," the zoo's post reads. "We will cherish our memories of her and we know many of you will too."

Pip was born at the Valley Zoo on May 26, 2008 and was hand-raised by zookeepers. The zoo describes Pip as gentle and calm and "earning a reputation as the zoo's sweetheart."

Pip was a mother to five and also had seven grand-pandas at zoos across North America.

Red pandas are arboreal mammals native to Asia. They are an endangered species with an estimated population of fewer than 10,000 adults left in the wild.

The Valley Zoo is appealing for donations to the Valley Zoo Development Society in Pip's memory.