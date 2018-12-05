

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Police Service is warning the public that a convicted violent offender will be living in the local area and is considered likely to reoffend.

Montana Cain will be living in the Edmonton area and monitored by the behavioural assessment unit of EPS.

Police are seeking court order to place him under a number of conditions, including a curfew, restrictions from alcohol, drugs, and weapons, and a travel ban outside of Edmonton without written approval.

Individuals with information about potential breaches of these conditions is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.