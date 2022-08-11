Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfan

The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday.

Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.

“He was an amazing little guy who lit up every single room he was in, certainly lit up our room every time he walked in there,” McDavid said.

“Obviously a terrible day and we’re thinking about the entire Stelter family.”

News of Ben’s death came Wednesday after the boy’s long battle with brain cancer.

“As a father myself, I get to see the impact that professional athletes have on children, but what I found really interesting about our time with Ben was the impact a child had on a team and an organization and a city,” Woodcroft said. “I’m thankful to have gotten to know him.”

FILE - Ben Stelter takes the ice with the Edmonton Oilers on March 25. (Edmonton Oilers/Twitter)

Ben became a household name after he was featured as a skater before a home game in March. He got to stand next to McDavid, his favourite player, and then joined Hyman for a press conference after the game.

McDavid noted that was his favourite memory of the young fan.

“Just being able to see his face and be close to him. Not a lot of people get to experience what the ice feels like and what it sounds like, but it was pretty loud in there.”

“Just to experience that with him was really special for me and something that I’ll definitely always remember.”

Hyman has fond memories of the evening as well.

“Some players would be nervous in front of a room of media. This guy was excited, huge smile on his face, and just kind of wanted to talk about the game and talk about the win,” Hyman said.

“One of my favourite memories from that presser was somebody asked him who his favourite player was, and he looks at me, and he goes, ‘Connor,’ so he really did have that connection with Connor, and really did love him.”

Ben Stelter gets a hug from his favourite Oiler, Connor McDavid.

The team donated proceeds from 50/50 ticket sales in the first round of the playoffs to the Kids With Cancer Society in Ben’s honour.

He was also honoured with his own trading card by McDavid.

Ben Stelter after receiving his own Oilers trading card.

McDavid, Hyman, and Woodcroft all spoke of how Ben won’t soon be forgotten.

“I know his spirit’s going to live on for sure. You heard two of our leaders talk about the impact he had in our dressing room with just his approach,” said Woodcroft. “I know his spirit is going to live on with our team for sure."