Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfan
The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday.
Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.
“He was an amazing little guy who lit up every single room he was in, certainly lit up our room every time he walked in there,” McDavid said.
“Obviously a terrible day and we’re thinking about the entire Stelter family.”
News of Ben’s death came Wednesday after the boy’s long battle with brain cancer.
“As a father myself, I get to see the impact that professional athletes have on children, but what I found really interesting about our time with Ben was the impact a child had on a team and an organization and a city,” Woodcroft said. “I’m thankful to have gotten to know him.”
Ben became a household name after he was featured as a skater before a home game in March. He got to stand next to McDavid, his favourite player, and then joined Hyman for a press conference after the game.
McDavid noted that was his favourite memory of the young fan.
“Just being able to see his face and be close to him. Not a lot of people get to experience what the ice feels like and what it sounds like, but it was pretty loud in there.”
“Just to experience that with him was really special for me and something that I’ll definitely always remember.”
Hyman has fond memories of the evening as well.
“Some players would be nervous in front of a room of media. This guy was excited, huge smile on his face, and just kind of wanted to talk about the game and talk about the win,” Hyman said.
“One of my favourite memories from that presser was somebody asked him who his favourite player was, and he looks at me, and he goes, ‘Connor,’ so he really did have that connection with Connor, and really did love him.”
The team donated proceeds from 50/50 ticket sales in the first round of the playoffs to the Kids With Cancer Society in Ben’s honour.
He was also honoured with his own trading card by McDavid.
McDavid, Hyman, and Woodcroft all spoke of how Ben won’t soon be forgotten.
“I know his spirit’s going to live on for sure. You heard two of our leaders talk about the impact he had in our dressing room with just his approach,” said Woodcroft. “I know his spirit is going to live on with our team for sure."
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot temperatures, scattered precipitation risk
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National tracking system for health-care staff needed amid current 'crisis': CMA president
A national tracking system for health-care workers, with information on what training they have, where they're located and what their career plans are, would make a 'significant difference' in addressing future staffing challenges, the president of the Canadian Medical Association says.
WATCH LIVE | Major power outage hits downtown Toronto, cause still unknown
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto.
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
P.E.I. group calls on government to reinstate COVID-19 measures
A group on Prince Edward Island is calling for a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
'Sturgeon moon': Last supermoon of the year rises tonight
The last supermoon of the year, known as the 'sturgeon moon,' will rise in the evening sky tonight.
Luxury goods tax on super-rich could hit green cars: experts
Tax experts are warning a new tax on yachts, luxury cars and private aircraft designed to hit the super-rich could also cover some electric and hybrid cars.
Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options, report says
Making baby food at home with store-bought produce isn't going to reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your baby eats, according to a new report released exclusively to CNN.
Calgary
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault charges
Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
Accused in Saskatoon hospital attack now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
Following the death of a man injured in an apparently random attack, Saskatoon police have laid a second-degree murder charge.
-
Sask. to appoint administer to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
Regina
-
Sask. to appoint administer to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
-
Regina police conducting operation in 1400 block of Garnet Street
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 1400 block of Garnet Street due to an ongoing police operation.
-
Fees for regulated childcare in Sask. decreasing in September
Saskatchewan families with children under six years old will be paying less for regulated childcare starting in September.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
NEW
NEW | Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
-
Two people injured after SUV hits picnic table outside Oromocto Tim Hortons
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a picnic table in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons in Oromocto, N.B.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Major power outage hits downtown Toronto, cause still unknown
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police provide update after brutal attack of Brampton, Ont. media personality
Police plan to release more details about a brazen daylight attack on a Brampton, Ont. media personality last week that was caught on surveillance camera.
-
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after drive-by shooting in Laval, Que.
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Royal Canadian Mint launches new $1 coin featuring jazz legend Oscar Peterson
A legendary Canadian jazz pianist will be featured on a new run of $1 circulation coins, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced.
-
Former Senators captain bringing padel to Ottawa
Move aside, pickleball. There’s a new racquet sport in town thanks to a former Ottawa Senators captain.
Kitchener
-
Cancelled GO trains on Kitchener line impacting local commuters
A recent wave of temporary GO train cancellations along the Kitchener line has left commuters frustrated as they navigate alternative options.
-
Humane society sees increase in 'inhumane trap' usage
Animal services officers at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) say they have witnessed an increasing trend of traps being set to capture or harm local wildlife.
-
Kitchener girl’s lemonade stand raises money for charity
A young girl in Kitchener is hoping for some hot weather to help boost sales at her charity lemonade stand.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins teen charged in social media threats
Timmins police have been busy dealing with young offenders this week in what is described as a 'worrisome trend,' after a teen boy was charged for threatening another teen using social media.
-
Police charge Sudbury motorist with stunt driving on Regent Street
Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a 33-year-old Sudbury motorist with stunt driving following an incident on Regent Street on Aug. 10.
-
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Winnipeg
-
More monkeypox vaccination appointments coming to Manitoba
Manitoba will be offering more vaccination appointments for monkeypox.
-
Winnipeg man drowned at Whiteshell Provincial Park: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a Winnipeg man drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park Tuesday.
-
'This is what they do, and they're very good at it': cybercrime up in Manitoba
Cybercrime is on the rise across Manitoba, and while new provincial funding is helping Winnipeg Police crack down on illegal cryptocurrency transactions, other forms of cybercrime are also threatening Manitobans.
Vancouver
-
Man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on popular North Shore trail; Mounties look for witness
Police are hoping a witness will come forward after a man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on a popular North Vancouver trail late last month.
-
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
-
Coquihalla Highway crash causes $100K of damage to luxury sports car
A B.C. crash that caused $100,000 worth of damage to a luxury sports car has prompted a warning from police about how costly it can be when drivers don't check their blind spots.
Vancouver Island
-
New helicopter medical team focuses on industrial accidents on Vancouver Island
A new helicopter team that provides advanced medical care has launched on northern Vancouver Island.
-
NEW
NEW | Pet-a-Palooza returns to Greater Victoria to celebrate dog days of summer
Vancouver Island dog lovers are in for a treat this weekend as Pet-a-Palooza returns to Bullen Park in Esquimalt, B.C.
-
'This was a bizarre incident': Man arrested after kayakers struck by log pushed off cliff near Nanaimo
Mounties say a pair of kayakers are lucky to have escaped serious injury after a man pushed a large log over a cliff and onto their boats in the waters off Nanaimo, B.C.