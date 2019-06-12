

CTV News Edmonton





Eastview Middle School in Red Deer was put into lockdown Tuesday after three male youth entered the school with a possible firearm.

Red Deer RCMP responded at approximately 3:22 p.m.

The school and surrounding schools were put into lockdown as RCMP cleared the building. The suspects fled the scene.

A replica firearm was located later.

Two of the suspects were apprehended and charged with firearm related offences. RCMP are searching for the third suspect.

There were no injuries reported.

RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information, please call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).