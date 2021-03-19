EDMONTON -- Family, friends and strangers of an Alberta community gathered Thursday evening to remember a 17-year-old girl killed in an attack in her classroom.

The vigil for Jenny Winkler – a student of Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta. – was organized at Telford Lake on the north side of the city by her longtime friends.

"I used to come here with her to walk her dog and just look at the lake. It was really nice to just be with her in this area, so I thought it would be the perfect place," Erika Williams told CTV News Edmonton.

"We set this up because we thought it be really special for her to know we're all here together to celebrate and remember her," Journie White added.

Those who attended dropped flowers in the lake and released balloons into the sky with messages to Winkler.

White's read, "Thank you for being my best friend and I'll never forget about you. Rest in peace, beautiful. I love you."

She said, "(Jenny) was just a delightful person to have around and she always had my back, no matter what. I could go to her for anything."

Winkler died in hospital after being stabbed in a Christ the King classroom in front of peers and staff on March 15.

Dylan Pountney, the 19-year-old and fellow student charged with first-degree murder in Winkler's homicide, appeared in court on Wednesday and was given time by the judge to find a lawyer. He's due in court again in April.

Dozens paid their respects at the Thursday tribute, including Winkler's parents and family.

"This is overwhelming, everybody here," Dale Winkler commented.

"It's hard. And that's it."