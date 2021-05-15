Advertisement
Rifle found after man arrested at LRT station, charges pending
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 8:48PM MDT
Belvedere LRT Station. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Charges are pending against a man after an assault at an LRT station and a rifle was found in his possession, according to Edmonton police.
Police were called to Belvedere Station around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a dispute between two people that involved an assault.
Officers took a man and a woman into custody "without incident," the woman has since been released.
According to Sgt. Michael Elliott with EPS, the man had a sawed-off 22 caliber rifle and a scope.
Police are currently investigating the incident. They added no injuries were reported.