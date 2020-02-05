EDMONTON -- The victim of an alcohol-related crash will be remembered on Wednesday as a roadside sign is unveiled in his honour.

Thomas Spinks was killed on Oct. 23, 2017 on the southbound QEII Highway just south of Highway 41. The sign, which features his name and a MADD Canada red ribbon, will be unveiled by his father, Tony Wentworth and representatives of MADD, as well as emergency workers and Edmonton city councillor Bev Esslinger.

"My family and I cannot express adequately what this sign means to us," said Mr. Wentworth. "We now have a lasting marker to honour Thomas at the location where he was taken from us. From the depths of our hearts, we want to thank MADD Canada and everyone involved in making this happen. It is a source of light during an awful time."

"Roadside memorial signs are a powerful and lasting way to honour victims of impaired driving, and also deliver a compelling message to the public about what can happen when someone drives under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs," said MADD Canada Western Region Victims Services Manager Gillian Phillips. "We want people to see this sign, to remember Thomas and to make the commitment to never drive impaired."

This is the second sign of its kind to be erected in Alberta. In 2019, MADD unveiled a similar sign near Calgary for Alfred Benary, who was killed in an alcohol-related crash in 2015.