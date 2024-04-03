Rock thrown from Henday overpass hits car, police searching for 'younger male'

A rock thrown from an Anthony Henday Drive overpass on Monday struck a vehicle.

A young man threw a rock from the Rabbit Hill Road overpass and hit a westbound 2016 Subaru WRX at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The person who threw the rock – a "younger male" wearing a black t-shirt and dark backpack – fled northbound on foot, police said.

"Throwing any object off an overpass into oncoming traffic is extremely dangerous and we are grateful that the driver did not sustain any physical injuries in this case," Const. Janelle Somerville said.

Drivers with footage of the incident are asked to call police.

EPS is also investigating if this is linked to previous incidents on Whitemud Drive.