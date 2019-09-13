

Kelsey Dyer and Diego Romero, CTV News Edmonton





A group of runners is taking back its trails where a man has been committing indecent acts since July.

Police are investigating several indecent acts where a man has followed women, exposed himself and attempted to grope them.

The Take Back Our Trails run Friday night—a 6.6- kilometre loop around Kinsmen—is an attempt to raise more awareness about the indecent act investigation so runners can feel safe in the river valley again.

"[We're] putting together a show of support for women who want to run in the river valley without being afraid," said Sonya Jongsma Knauss, the run's organizer.

"I know some women have felt really intimidated, like they can't go out to run in the river valley, which is a shame."