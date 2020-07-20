EDMONTON -- Hardly anything is left of a home near Devon after a fire Sunday evening.

Investigators were at the property in Graminia Country Estates, off Range Road 271 and Township Road 511, the next morning to determine a possible cause of the blaze.

According to Parkland County chief fire marshal, 40 firefighters from the Acheson, Devon and Parkland Village fire stations responded just before 8:30 p.m.

By the time they arrived, the house was full engulfed, Chief Sean Cunningham told CTV News Edmonton.

Photos captured by subdivision resident Brenda Buchko show flames dozens of feet high and a thick plume of smoke.

A storm had rolled through the area earlier in the day, causing thunder and lightning, and in the distant background of a Buchko's shot, a rainbow.

There are reports from residents lightning strikes in the area may have sparked the fire. Fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

The blaze was put out that night, but an overnight crew kept watch at the scene.

No residents were hurt, although one pet was sent to the vet. Officials didn't know the dog's condition the next day.