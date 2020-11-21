EDMONTON -- Santa has found a way to visit with local children this holiday season while still physical distancing.

The jolly old elf has landed at Kingsway Mall to get Christmas wishes from local children and pose for photos.

Santa is seated six feet-away from kids and their families, and all high contact points are sanitized. Santa is also sporting a facemask.

Visits to Santa are available through appointment only.

Santa will be at the mall until Dec. 23.