CTV News Edmonton has confirmed new details about a school bus incident in west Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools confirmed that the bus was transporting students home from Kim Hung School.

Jasen Courtepatte saw the bus driving erratically and called police.

“One of the most heart wrenching things is the kids, they’re just innocent kids,” he told CTV News Edmonton. “I didn't do anything anyone else wouldn't have done. If you see somebody take a school bus over a curb and take out a sign, you'd probably do the exact same thing.”

EPS received the report of a school bus being driven erratically in the area of Glastonbury Boulevard and Granville Link at approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The 39-year-old female driver was arrested and charges are pending against her.

The driver is an employee of Golden Arrow School Buses.

General Manager Brian Hauptman tells CTV News Edmonton that she has been with the company since Oct. 2018, and is currently suspended pending the outcome of the charges.

Hauptman said the company's policy is immediate termination if it is found that she was under the influence of alcohol.