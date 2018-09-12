An investigation is underway after an ATM was stolen from a convenience store in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed a truck was rammed into the front doors of a Mac’s store in the area of 93 Avenue and 215 Street just after 5 a.m. A tow rope was tied around the ATM and the machine was towed out of the store.

EPS said investigators were searching for video in an effort to help track down the suspects.