The Alberta government is repealing a ban on seclusion rooms in schools and promising it will introduce new, specific rules on their use across the province by the end of October.

"Everyone involved in a school shares the same priority: to have a safe, caring and inclusive environment for everyone," Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a release. "Almost every stakeholder I encountered on this issue ... clearly tell me that a full ban limits a school's ability to protect the safety of everyone."

The province is also repealing the previous provincial government's ban on seclusion rooms that was to take effect on Sunday.

"The previous ban on seclusion rooms allowed for exemptions to be approved for entire school districts, when exemptions should only be granted for specific and time-limited individual circumstances," she said in the release.

LaGrange says the province will work with school boards, Inclusion Alberta, and the Alberta Teachers' Association to develop the new regulations.

"After careful consideration and a lot of listening to those directly affected, I have decided to move forward together with our partners in a more measured way."

The province says the new rules will come into effect by the end of October. Individual schools will also have to provide the ministry with a monthly report on the use of seclusion rooms.

Last week, the province's four largest school boards all released a joint statement asking the government to reconsider its policy upholding the prior government's ban. The province initially rejected the appeal before today's announcement.